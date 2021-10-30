Local business partnering with Habitat for Humanity to build home for family

Hang Time Indy has partnered with different agencies to take kids shopping for Christmas presents every year. This year they're doing something different.

INDIANAPOLIS — For the past seven years Hang Time Indy has partnered with different agencies to take 30 kids shopping for Christmas presents. This year they're doing something different. They are partnering with Habitat for Humanity to change the life of one family and build them a home.

"I've always had that dream, to put all that energy into one family and changing somebody's life. What better way to do it then tag teaming with Habitat for Humanity. Putting a roof over somebody's head, is like a dream come true," said Monty Ramadan, the owner of Hang Time Indy.

The home will be built on the Southeast side of Indianapolis for Sarah and her two kids. Sarah works multiple jobs. Once the house is complete she will be a first-time homeowner.

"A lot of people pay the bills. A lot of people struggle to pay rent. You are giving somebody a free home. It's our honor," said Ramadan.

The Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity Associate Director of Communications & Annual Giving Abri Hochstetler said this partnership with Hang Time is unique.

"A lot of times we are talking about big corporations. Sometimes small businesses can do a day or two. For Hang Time to bite off an entire build is really impressive. It goes to show they have this dedication to serving the community, and making the dream of homeownership possible," said Hochstetler.

The cost of the project is around $120,000. Hang Time Indy donated $30,000 to kick things off. Now they're asking the community to help them raise the rest.

"It's our duty to do stuff like this yearly. It's our duty to engage in the community. It's our duty to help within the community," said Ramadan.