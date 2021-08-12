Local artists prepare for inaugural Indy Arts Fest

INDIANAPOLIS — Local artists are painting a giant mural on the side of the new warehouse owned by Indy Auto Man, the site of the inaugural Indy Arts Fest.
Over 60 artists will be participating in the event including car graffiti artists, body painters and live muralists. There will also be 20 local musicians at Indy Arts Fest.
The event coordinator, Koda Witsken, said they have been working with Indy Auto Man for over a year on setting this festival up.
"They came to me just to paint a mural and then after a quick conversation we chatted about the economic state of arts in Indiana," Witsken said. "We have this wealth of artistic talent that's paid less than half the US average and they said, well that's a problem and we need more of that so let's open this up to other people with a recurring, annual event and try to spread that message. That turned into Indy Arts Fest."
The event will take place on Monday, Sept. 6 at 3130 Madison Ave. in Indianapolis. For more information, visit the festival's website.