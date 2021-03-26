Live Storm Blog: Lines down in Lebanon, power outages reported

You will want to be weather aware for the risk of severe storms and high winds Thursday night and Friday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — You will want to stay weather aware Thursday and Friday and have a way to get severe weather warnings.

The Live Doppler 13 Weather Team is tracking an intensifying storm system that will bring the threat for a few severe storms Thursday. The biggest threats are damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

We are not done once that severe storm threat is over.

The more widespread threat for us will be very windy conditions. The winds have the potential to be sustained 25-40 mph with gusts 50-60mph+ for several hours.

This threat will impact all of central Indiana from about 11pm Thursday to 9am Friday. A high wind warning is in effect.

9:17 p.m.: Angela says the storms continue to move quickly.

Storm racing NE toward Indianapolis pic.twitter.com/EyV7CRZlWa — Angela Buchman (@angelabuchman) March 26, 2021

9:02 p.m.: Here's the latest update from Angela.

9pm Live Doppler 13 Radar - severe storm moving toward Martinsville now - other scattered showers and storms moving NNE pic.twitter.com/QtZDFM1CoF — Angela Buchman (@angelabuchman) March 26, 2021

8:48 p.m.: Severe storm moving toward Ellettsville, Spencer and Martinsville.

Severe storm moving toward Ellettsville and Spencer next then Martinsville - severe thunderstorm warning until 9:30pm pic.twitter.com/mUN7eHpJ6x — Angela Buchman (@angelabuchman) March 26, 2021

8:43 p.m.: A timely reminder from the National Weather Service:

Driving into floodwaters could be the last decision you ever make. Turn Around Don’t Drown! https://t.co/npzlj1u4Cd #WeatherReady pic.twitter.com/hhcsBvo52D — National Weather Service (@NWS) March 26, 2021

8:30 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene County.

8:30pm update - Greene county this is the severe storm moving your way...severe thunderstorm warning until 9pm pic.twitter.com/2mMjyL2Qpq — Angela Buchman (@angelabuchman) March 26, 2021

8:26 p.m.: The Boone County Sheriff's Ddepartment reported that a power outage had resulted from a tree falling on lines.

BCSO Weather Alert: Downtown Lebanon is without power due to lines down due tree falling on lines. Unknown eta for power restoration. — Boone County Sheriff (@boonecosheriff) March 26, 2021

7:27 p.m.: The National Weather Service wants you to know the difference between a weather watch and a warning.