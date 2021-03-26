Live Storm Blog: Lines down in Lebanon, power outages reported

INDIANAPOLIS — You will want to stay weather aware Thursday and Friday and have a way to get severe weather warnings.
The Live Doppler 13 Weather Team is tracking an intensifying storm system that will bring the threat for a few severe storms Thursday. The biggest threats are damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
We are not done once that severe storm threat is over.
The more widespread threat for us will be very windy conditions. The winds have the potential to be sustained 25-40 mph with gusts 50-60mph+ for several hours.
This threat will impact all of central Indiana from about 11pm Thursday to 9am Friday. A high wind warning is in effect.
9:17 p.m.: Angela says the storms continue to move quickly.
9:02 p.m.: Here's the latest update from Angela.
8:48 p.m.: Severe storm moving toward Ellettsville, Spencer and Martinsville.
8:43 p.m.: A timely reminder from the National Weather Service:
8:30 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene County.
8:26 p.m.: The Boone County Sheriff's Ddepartment reported that a power outage had resulted from a tree falling on lines.
7:27 p.m.: The National Weather Service wants you to know the difference between a weather watch and a warning.