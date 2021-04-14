Live music set to return to The Vogue, HI-FI Indy

It's been more than a year since the last show at The Vogue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Live music is about to return to the Vogue in Broad Ripple.

The storied venue will host its first live show in 13 months on Friday, April 23.

As the marquee out front says, "the waiting is the hardest part," lyrics from a Tom Petty song.

"I think it nails how we're feeling inside the building and maybe it resonates with people passing by," said operations partner Jeremiah Pastrick.

The Vogue went black March 11, 2020. Like all music venues, it was forced to close because of the pandemic, but now The Vogue is ready to ease back in to live music.

"Experimentation is still the name of the game," Pastrick said. "We're putting our toe in water a bit and seeing how it goes."

Because of Marion County COVID-19 restrictions, capacity at live music venues is capped at 50%. That means no more 500 people inside the Vogue.

While the venue is known for hosting touring national acts, Pastrick said they plan to start with local musicians and cover bands.

"Those are often easier to book and potentially a good place to start testing what the market looks like," he said.

So far, they have six live shows on the calendar. First up is a Nirvana tribute band.

Celebrate the legendary sounds of Nirvana & Kurt Cobain with national traveling Nirvana tribute, Smells Like Nirvana! ft. Special guest Dead Original. tickets on sale NOW:https://t.co/sm2DZtHAYK pic.twitter.com/8anXGwQkML — The Vogue Theatre (@TheVogue) April 7, 2021

HI-FI Indy, a music venue in Fountain Square, is also welcoming back live music with a live performance this Friday.

Shows will be staged in their newly-expanded outdoor annex, with approved health safety plans in place.

So far, HI-FI has booked more than two dozen local and regional performers. Huckleberry Funk, a local R&B/soul group, kicks things off Friday.