Live hand grenade uncovered at Danville auction house

DANVILLE, Ind. — A potentially explosive discovery was made Thursday at an auction in Danville.
Officers from the Danville Police Department were called to the Lawson & Co Auction House around 12:45 p.m. after auction staff found a hand grenade that appeared to be live.
The grenade, which was collected with other items from a residence, had the pin still intact.
Danville police called for assistance from the IMPD Bomb Squad, which determined the grenade was likely live and took it into their possession.
Police said Thursday afternoon the grenade had been secured and there was no danger to the public.
The investigation into the grenade is ongoing.
