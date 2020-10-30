Live doppler 13 weather blog: Weather whiplash this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Buckle up for what will be a wild temperature ride this weekend in central Indiana. You couldn't ask for a better Halloween, certainly when compared to the blustery cold trick-or-treating we endured last year.

Temperatures drop quickly in the wake of the front Sunday morning and much of the day we'll have temperatures in the 35-40° range. But with windy conditions that will gust 40+ mph at times make it feel more like upper teens and 20s. It's just not going to be a very pleasant day. Also, the cold air and wind coming off of Lake Michigan may trigger scattered flurries and/or snow showers... especially for areas north-northeast of Indy.