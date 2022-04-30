Live Doppler 13 Storm Blog: Central Indiana at risk of severe weather Saturday evening

Here are the latest updates on the severe weather expected across central Indiana on Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana residents will want to Stay Weather Aware on Saturday evening, when there's a threat of severe weather throughout the area.

The main threat will be damaging winds, but large hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

The severe threat will continue until 2 a.m. in east central Indiana, with thunderstorms weakening overnight.

There are multiple ways to share weather photos with us from your area:

Message us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Text them to 317-655-5740.

Submit them through the Live Doppler 13 Weather app and WTHR news app.

Here are the latest updates on the severe weather:

9 p.m. - The main line of storms is still in eastern Illinois, moving northeast. Several of the storms have produced damaging winds. There was also a confirmed tornado.

The line of storms will make it to Indiana after 10 p.m. Due to all the storms ahead of this line, instability is very limited. The chances of severe storms has diminished some, but not completely.

7:55 p.m. - Showers and thunderstorms are helping stabilize central Indiana. However, there are still severe storms off to the west. A tornado has been confirmed near Colfax, Illinois. The tornado was moving northeast at 40 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are helping stabilize central Indiana, but severe storms are still off to the west. A tornado has been confirmed near Colfax IL, moving NE at 40 mph. Stay weather aware tonight.@wthrcom #INwx pic.twitter.com/2lhRgSrUux — Kelly Greene (@KellyGreeneWTHR) April 30, 2022