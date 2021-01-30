Live blog: Winter storm may soon impact travel across central, northern Indiana

The Indianapolis metro area could see up to 4 inches of show. Other parts of the state could see much more.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 4 p.m. today lasting through 4 p.m. Sunday for areas just northeast of the Indy metro including Hamilton County to Tippecanoe County. This is where 4 to 6 inches of snow will be possible.

The Indy metro is looking at 2 to 4 inches with a quick cut-off to areas south where the primary precipitation type will be all rain. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the metro from 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday.

There will be a quick cut-off to areas south where the precipitation type will be mainly rain from Bloomington to Seymour.

Rain/drizzle is starting to move into southwest central Indiana...it will change over to snow in the next couple of hours, thanks to evaporational cooling. Heavy wet snow likely this evening into Sunday morning.#13weather #INwx @wthrcom pic.twitter.com/9wZ7jiiyhA — Kelly Greene (@KellyGreeneWTHR) January 30, 2021

4:00 p.m. Saturday

Need to know the status of a flight arriving or departing Indianapolis International Airport? It's available here.

3:48 p.m. Saturday

Meteorologist Kelly Green is keeping an eye on the progress of precipitation moving up from the southwest.

3:31 p.m. Saturday:

Meteorologist Sean Ash weighs in on weekend snow potential:

Boom Potential for Indy: 6"+



Bust Potential: < 2"



Forecast for now: 2"-4"



I imagine snow depth Sunday morning will be much less than what actually falls tonight.



Enjoy the ride between now and midnight.#13weather — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) January 30, 2021

2:20 p.m. Saturday:

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is calling in a full shift of snow plow drivers Saturday.

Indy Snow Force, with 80 trucks, has been pre-treating roads since late Saturday morning.

Those drivers will remain on duty through Monday morning, according to a DPW spokesperson.

Indy DPW has used more than 15,000 tons of salt this season but still has more than 12,000 tons on hand.

You can follow Indy Snow Force on Twitter @IndySnowForce

With winter weather on the way, follow @IndySnowForce for updates on response and driving conditions.



And use this link to monitor plowing routes: https://t.co/KinbPHzljG pic.twitter.com/9Bi7UuHjfb — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) January 30, 2021

2 p.m. Saturday:

The state highway department is preparing for this weekend's expected storm with a full call-out of staff.

INDOT said Saturday that their central Indiana district had called in all their plow truck operators for the incoming weather.

Drivers began reporting at noon and, by 6 p.m., a total of 60 trucks will be treating the roads.

The Richmond, Kokomo and Muncie areas will each have about 25 trucks at work.

They’ll remain on duty throughout the storm. INDOT asks motorists to slow down and give room to the plows.