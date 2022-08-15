Little League World Series starts with 'Grand Slam'

This week marks the start of the 75th Little League World Series with the 16th Grand Slam Parade set to kick off Monday night in downtown Williamsport.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — All eyes are on the city of Williamsport this week. The 75th edition of the Little League World Series starts on Wednesday, but it all kicks off with the Grand Slam parade.

"It has been three years since we have been able to do this. 2019 was the last time we had the Grand Slam Parade. (This is the) 16th Grand Slam Parade in downtown Williamsport and it steps off at 5:30," said Jason Fink, leader of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

"We are pretty excited. I am going to bring my grandkids down here because they love to watch the parade and see all the teams come into town and all the different visitors we get in the area," said Williamsport resident Kim Bressler.

Bressler was out early Monday morning trying to secure a place to sit and watch the parade. She snagged a few spots in downtown Williamsport.

"We like to sit right here because then we can go get some food and then come back here and wait till the parade starts and eat."

Businesses in downtown Williamsport decorated their storefronts, and "Welcome to Williamsport" signs can be seen everywhere.

Gustonian Gifts is closing early for the festivities.

"It is good to have the parade back in downtown Williamsport. We are closing early for it, so everyone can enjoy, and we are very excited," said manager Keir Scholes.

Kids from all 20 teams will take part in the parade. This year's parade grand marshal is a baseball legend — New York Yankee all-time great Mariano Rivera.