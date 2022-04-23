Little 500 returns with fans in attendance for 1st time in 3 years

Phi Delta Theta won the men's race on Saturday and Melanzana Cycling took home the crown on Friday when they won the 34th annual women's race.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the first time in three years, fans were in the stands for the 71st annual Little 500 at Indiana University.

The Little 500 has been dubbed "The World's Greatest College Weekend." Celebrations are held across campus ahead of the largest collegiate bike race in the United States.

The women's race was held Friday and the men's race was held Saturday. The race is modeled after the Indianapolis 500. Four-person teams speed around the track at Bill Armstrong Stadium. The men's race is 200 laps and the women's race is 100.

Senior Brandon Barnes was a freshman the last time he was able to attend the race in person, which makes this year extra special.

"It's very cool to see, you know, the excitement that everyone else gets," Barnes said. "...And just having a big crowd of people seeing all the hard work that's put in, it's just such an exciting atmosphere."

He was among man fans who watched as Phi Delta Theta won the men's race on Saturday.