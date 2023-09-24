'Lisa's Girls' launches program to help empower BIPOC women and girls

The program, which formally launched Sept. 24, focuses on empowering BIPOC women and girls with leadership skills to help create intergenerational change.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis has a new resource helping to develop the next generation of leaders for the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) community.

"Lisa's Girls" held a celebratory launch party at The AMP at 16 Tech on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The group's goal is to help all ages of women and girls of color gain the skills and resources needed for success.

Co-Founder Alexis Rogers says this started as a Girl Scout project and has grown for years.

"We realize that we needed support in different ways," said Rogers. "We were high achieving, always have been, but it takes more to achieve than just what we see. So we knew that we needed a village. And we have a really great family village, but sometimes you need a village outside of that."

"Lisa's Girls" gets its name from Lisa Rogers, the mother of founders Alexis, Morgan, and Mia Rogers.