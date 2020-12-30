Liquor licenses yanked from 5 more Michigan restaurants

Since September 2020, the MLCC has suspended the liquor licenses of 31 establishments throughout the state.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) has issued emergency suspensions of liquor licenses and permits for five more Michigan restaurants.

The suspensions were announced Tuesday by the Michigan State Police. According to a release, the restaurants involved violated the current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) emergency order on gatherings and face masks. Since September 2020, the MLCC has suspended the liquor licenses of 31 establishments throughout the state.

Below is a list of the involved restaurants:

Brooklyn’s – 1254 Eureka Road, Wyandotte

Powell’s Pub – 625 North Huron Street, Ypsilanti

Mike’s Sports Page – 107 South Cochran Avenue, Charlotte

Plymouth ROC Restaurant – 1020 West Ann Arbor Road, Plymouth

Sahara Restaurant – 2390 Metropolitan Parkway, Sterling Heights

Each of the restaurants have scheduled, virtual hearings to determine whether the suspensions should continue or if other fines and penalties should be imposed.

“Licensees are strictly prohibited from allowing indoor gatherings, as defined by the MDHHS Gatherings and Face Mask Order, on their licensed premises,” the release reads. “Further, these prohibited gatherings held without requiring patrons to wear face masks pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the public. Allowing this activity to continue could create additional outbreaks of COVID-19.”

The public can report suspected non-compliance issues at an establishment directly by filing a complaint with the MLCC at 866-893-2121.

