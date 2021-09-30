Lincoln Tech partnering with Volkswagen for automotive career training program

The new partnership will allow Lincoln Tech students to get the skills they need for those jobs upon graduation.

INDIANAPOLIS — Volkswagen is teaming up with Lincoln Tech for a new career training program.

The car dealer is in need of skilled mechanics, saying it's been tough to find new workers for those jobs because many students are more interested in other careers involving computers or gaming.

The new partnership will allow Lincoln Tech students to get the skills they need for those jobs upon graduation.

"Right now I could get employment for no less than probably two dozen technicians at the end of the day," said Jeff Harrison, the fixed operations manager at Volkswagen. "Future demand — the sky's the limit, really. The more we sell cars, the more cars need maintenance, need service. So future is really bright for technicians and mechanics."

Harrison said starting pay for these positions is good, and Volkswagen technicians can make $100,00 per year after five to 10 years with the company.