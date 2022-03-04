John and Ashley Moberg said they're thankful for the people who helped them after lightning struck the two, Tampa Police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — A father and daughter are thankful to be alive after the two were struck by lightning over the weekend. What was supposed to be an exciting trip to see their favorite team at spring training ended with ambulance sirens and a stay in the hospital.

Chicago-area natives, Ashley and her father John Moberg, were visiting Tampa together for the first time to catch the Yankees game at Steinbrenner Field. They didn't know they'd end up at Tampa General Hospital.

Lightning struck the two in the parking lot of Raymond James Stadium after attending the New York Yankees vs. Atlanta Braves spring training game, according to Tampa Police.

"It's indescribable," John Moberg, 74, said.

The two said they were walking out when all of a sudden, Ashley said she saw a flash of light and heard a giant boom. Next thing she knew, her dad went airborne and hit his face on the ground, the 19-year-old recalled. The two had been struck by lightning.

With ears ringing and the blast shooting Ashley out of her shoes, she said she remembers being on the ground next.

"I thought he was dead and I thought I was dying," the 19-year-old said.

Her dad was unconscious during the initial strike but somehow, Ashley said she managed to push herself up and crawl over to a curb.

"I was screaming out for help," Ashley said. "I was trying to wave some cars down to get them to stop and call 911."

Her efforts grabbed the attention of a man named Paulie who called for help and stayed with them until first responders arrived, she said.

"He was phenomenal and our thanks to him," John said. "He stayed during the pouring rain until the ambulance took us away. It's hard to describe. It's almost like being in a dream."

The two said they're still able to walk, eat, and function, but feel sore after being struck. They said first responders told them they were lucky and that the rubber soles from their shoes may have saved them.

The father and daughter are recovering from burns and bruises. John's cheekbone is broken from hitting the ground, while Ashley said jewelry, including her necklace, melted from the strike, leaving a mark around her neck.

"It could have been a lot worse," Ashley said. "We're very lucky."

But aside from the bruises and burns, John said the initial shock and feeling of helplessness was the most frightening part of all. That's why he's thankful for the generosity bystanders like Paulie, first responders, and even the New York Yankees have shown.

Ashley posted a TikTok updating her condition, which got the attention of the team, she said. It has since garnered more than 370,000 views as of Sunday night.

Even the Yankees organization has seen the video. The team had reached out to her and would be able to help set up autographs and tickets when the team plays in Chicago, where they live, she said.

"Thank you Tampa for how nice everybody has been...everybody's been incredible friendly, accommodating and concerned," John said.

Ashley said she's planning to get a lightning bolt tattoo during her birthday this month.

While the two are scheduled to fly back home to Illinois on Monday, they said it may be unlikely because they could need more time to recover. For now, the two said they're remaining grateful to be recovering well from the strike and the support they've received throughout the past day.