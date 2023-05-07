x
Lightning strike suspected in fire at Brownsburg school

Crews from five fire departments responded to Cardinal Elementary on Hornaday Road Sunday morning.
Credit: Joe Fenton/WTHR
Fire crews work on the roof of Cardinal Elementary School in Brownsburg, Ind. on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Fire crews from multiple departments responded to a fire at Cardinal Elementary School on Hornaday Road in Brownsburg Sunday morning.

The fire in the attic area of the school was reported shortly before 7 a.m. and firefighters worked for two hours locating and extinguishing hot spots in the building's attic.

The cause is under investigation, but a lightning strike is suspected as the lightly.

Nobody was injured.

Some classrooms sustained water damage, but a school spokesperson told 13News that the district expects to hold classes on schedule on Monday.

Check back for updates.

