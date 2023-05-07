Lightning strike suspected in fire at Brownsburg school

Crews from five fire departments responded to Cardinal Elementary on Hornaday Road Sunday morning.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Fire crews from multiple departments responded to a fire at Cardinal Elementary School on Hornaday Road in Brownsburg Sunday morning.

The fire in the attic area of the school was reported shortly before 7 a.m. and firefighters worked for two hours locating and extinguishing hot spots in the building's attic.

The cause is under investigation, but a lightning strike is suspected as the lightly.

Nobody was injured.

#Breaking Multiple fire departments respond to fire at Cardinal Elementary in Brownsburg. It appears fire is now under control. Unconfirmed reports say it was started by lightning. So far I’ve seen crews from 5 area fire departments responding. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/ikueoOUcrg — Joe Fenton (@Joe_does_stuff) May 7, 2023

Some classrooms sustained water damage, but a school spokesperson told 13News that the district expects to hold classes on schedule on Monday.