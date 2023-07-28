Lightning believed to have caused fire at Carmel church

The Carmel Fire Department said the fire was reported around 10 a.m. Friday.

CARMEL, Ind. — Lightning is believed to be the cause of a fire at a church in Carmel Friday morning.

The Carmel Fire Department responded to the report of smoke coming from the roof at 3106 East Carmel Drive around 10 a.m.

Firefighters quickly located and contained the fire to one room at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ.

Crews reported the damage in the fire room as significant.

Smoke damage was reported in other parts of the church. No injuries were reported.