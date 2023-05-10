'Light for Levi' events seek to raise thousands to support families caring for children with traumatic brain injuries

Two events this week aim to raise $100,000 to further the foundation's work.

INDIANAPOLIS — "Light for Levi" is holding its annual fundraiser.

A foundation is continuing their partnership with Paul Wahlberg and Wahlburgers restaurants for a third year.

Levi Chisolm sustained a brain injury after falling into a pool in 2020 as a toddler. His mother says the journey hasn't been easy, but Levi's light inspires them to keep going and help others.

"He truly is kind of blossoming before our eyes," said Meagan Chisolm. "It's been a really encouraging month for Levi. Just the awareness, the things he's doing. He rolled. Last night he clapped for the first time. So it's just been pretty awesome to see everyday, honestly, like an infant, it's been like a rebirth with Levi."

Levi and his twin sister will turn 5 years old in January.

"This is something their family is dealing with every day. Levi is dealing with this every day, and so it doesn't go away, and to be fortunate enough to be able to help other families in similar situations, it's amazing," said Wahlberg, a chef and restaurant owner.