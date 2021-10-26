City leaders celebrate improvements to park in Old Southside neighborhood

Improvements to Kelly Park include playground enhancements, a large shelter, fitness equipment, a fence and a ball pit.

INDIANAPOLIS — City leaders are putting a spotlight on updates made to a park in an Indianapolis neighborhood.

Mayor Joe Hogsett joined members of the Department of Metropolitan Development, Indy Parks and the Old Southside community at Kelly Park on Tuesday to celebrate more than $1 million being used to give the park a makeover.

Improvements include playground enhancements, a large shelter, fitness equipment, a fence and a ball pit.

Kids attended the celebration to enjoy the new and improved park and they weren't the only ones having some fun. Photos showed Hogsett enjoying the slides along with the kids.

The improvements were part of a $4 million investment in the neighborhood through the Lift Indy program.

“Community development projects like Lift Indy are so important because the need is as great as ever,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “By enhancing assets like Kelly Park, we can ensure that all residents have access to high-quality neighborhood amenities.”

In addition to the $1 million used to improve Kelly Park, that money is also funding 15 affordable single-family homes and 29 essential home repairs, as well as improvements to Meridian Street.

“As we know, parks are crucial parts of a community’s well-being,” said Kimberly Campbell, Deputy Director of Operations and Programs for Indy Parks. “Community parks just like Kelly Park help keep residents active, healthy, safe, and happy. We are sure that the changes made through this Lift Indy investment will benefit the Old Southside neighborhood for decades to come.”

Old Southside is one of five Lift Indy neighborhoods:

Monon16

East 10th Street

Near North

Martindale Brightwood

Old Southside