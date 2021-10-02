x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Local News

Libby German honored by Delphi swim team on Senior Night

Libby German and her friend Abby Williams were found murdered in Delphi on Feb. 14, 2021.
Credit: Submitted photos
Abby Williams and Libby German

DELPHI, Ind. — This weekend marks the fourth anniversary of the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi.

As the search continues for their killer, the girls' families and community are keeping their memory alive. 

Libby would have been a senior this year at Delphi Community High School. Monday night, her swim team made sure she was remembered during Senior Night.

A banner with Libby's picture and the phrase "In Loving Memory" hangs next to the pool. 

Credit: Kelsi German
Libby German is memorialized in a banner at the Delphi pool.

The girls went missing on February 13, 2017 after they went for a walk on a Delphi trail. Their bodies were found the next day in a wooded area.

RELATED: 3-D video brings life-like perspective to Delphi murder scene

In her final moments, Libby took video of the suspect on the Monon High Bridge. But despite that video, audio and sketches of the male suspect, police have never found him.

Investigators have received more than 50,000 tips and are still asking for more. 

Credit: Indiana State Police
Police released this photo of a man seen on the Delphi trail near where two teenagers were murdered.

If you know anything that could help solve the case, email your tip to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or call 844-459-5786.

Tips should include as many of the following as possible: 

  • The name of the person of interest
  • Their date of birth or approximate age
  • Physical description
  • Address
  • Vehicle information
  • Why they could be involved 
  • If they have a connection to Delphi

There is also a $225,000 reward posted for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in the murders.

Related Articles