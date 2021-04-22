Liam & Ryan Kelly Memorial Scholarship now accepting applications

Liam and Reece Kelly were students at Westfield High School when they died in a plane crash in Kokomo in September 2020.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Some Westfield High School seniors can now apply to receive a scholarship in honor of Liam and Reece Kelly, the two brothers who died in a plane crash in September 2020.

The Liam & Reece Kelly Memorial Scholarship was established in 2020. It will go to a senior graduating from Westfield High School with plans to pursue a college education the following fall.

Liam was a senior and Reece was a sophomore at the time of the crash. They both ran on the school's cross country team and wanted to pursue careers as commercial pilots. Both brothers wanted to attend the Air Force Academy to study aeronautical engineering.

Coordinating with the Westfield Booster Club, the scholarship will be awarded annually to two of the high school's cross country and/or track athletes. Here are all the qualifications:

Recipient must be a WHS senior who has participated in cross country and/or track for all four years; special preference for JV athletes.

Candidates with a GPA of 3.5 or higher will be preferred, although 3-3.5 GPA will also be considered.

Athletes must have an acceptance letter to an accredited university or college of his/her choice with intent to start classes the following fall semester.

To apply for the scholarship online, click here.