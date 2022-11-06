Thousands flood downtown for Indy Pride Festival

Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Indianapolis to celebrate the return of one of Indy Pride's biggest events.

INDIANAPOLIS — After two years of virtual celebrations, the Indy Pride Festival was back Saturday and thousands of people came out to downtown Indianapolis to take part in the festivities.

All the colors of the rainbow were represented at the festival, which is an event all about representation.

"Pride is coming out to be able to be yourself, be authentic, love everyone around you. To be able to celebrate where we come from and where we are going and to be able to celebrate our pride," said Jordan Byrum, who attended the festival Saturday.

Some people didn't know what to expect after two years of virtual conferences, but they said this year's celebration didn't disappoint.

"I just feel it's very warm and welcoming and seeing everyone that's part of the community, being together and as a whole," one attendee told 13News.

They hope the love shown Saturday will be an example to younger Hoosiers that love and acceptance are possible.

"In a state where we don't always feel accepted there's so many of us and we are so proud and it's awesome," said Caleb Tash.

"I definitely think we need to be there for our youth ... I care a lot, especially for our Black transgender youth. They are going through so much in this world, being able to be there for them and support them is really nice," said Byrum.

And, they hope Indy keeps this energy going long after pride weekend is over.

"It just shouldn't be a one-day thing that happens in each state. It should be something we integrate into everyday life. So, it's not as much as a stigma around straight couples," said attendee Katie Bolen.

"It's very easy to love people. It's very easy to just love people and accept people. It's not hard," said Tash.