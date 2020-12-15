Silver Alert canceled for missing Avon man

Levi Briggs is 24 years old. He had last been seen Monday, Dec. 14.

AVON, Ind. — UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled.

Indiana State Police has declared a statewide Silver Alert for 24-year-old Levi Briggs, who is missing from Avon.

Briggs is a white male, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Monday, Dec. 14 wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants and driving a green Honda Accord with Indiana plate CPD159.