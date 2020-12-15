Silver Alert canceled for missing Avon man

AVON, Ind. — UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled.
________________________________________________
Indiana State Police has declared a statewide Silver Alert for 24-year-old Levi Briggs, who is missing from Avon.
Briggs is a white male, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Monday, Dec. 14 wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants and driving a green Honda Accord with Indiana plate CPD159.
Police say Briggs may be in danger and in need of medical assistance. Anyone with information about his disappearance should contact the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office 317-839-8700 or call 911.