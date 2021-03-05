Funeral arrangements set for Lendon Byram, Cathedral junior killed in prom night crash

Visitation will be held Friday, May 7 at Cicero Christian Church, with a funeral service on Saturday.

CICERO, Ind. — The Cathedral High School student killed in a crash while on his way to prom will be laid to rest this weekend.

Visitation for 17-year-old Lendon Byram will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, May 7 at Cicero Christian Church, 1715 Stringtown Pike in Cicero. A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 8, at 10 a.m. at the church.

Byram and three others were traveling to the Hamilton Heights High School prom in Kokomo last Saturday when they were involved in a two-vehicle crash. He and his date, Hamilton Heights senior Kalen Hart, 18, died in the crash. The two other teenagers in the vehicle were injured.

Hart will be laid to rest Friday, May 7, after a 1 p.m.funeral service at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center in Noblesville. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, May 6, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Cathedral High School held a memorial and prayer service in memory of Byram, a junior at the school, on Sunday afternoon. Dozens of people from the school, including classmates, staff, friends, and family, went to the memorial to share memories and mourn his loss.

The Cathedral family has lost three students this year, including Byram.

His family said Byram was recently inducted in to the National Honor Society and had a passion for world history, drawing, comic books and playing guitar.

A scholarship fund has been set up in Byram's memory. Donations can be made to:

Lendon Byram Memorial Scholarship Fund

c/o Huntington National Bank

949 E. Conner Street

Noblesville, IN 46062