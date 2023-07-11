x
Lemonade Stand fundraiser returns Thursday to benefit Coburn Place

Coburn Place provides support for survivors of domestic violence. Their Lemonade Stand raises money to help children in the program prepare for school.
INDIANAPOLIS — A summertime tradition returns this Thursday to help children who are survivors of domestic violence.

Coburn Place will host its Lemonade Stand fundraiser on July 13 at three Indianapolis locations. Glasses of ice-cold lemonade will be served at Coburn Place at 604 E. 38th St., as well as Christ Church Cathedral on Monument Circle and Charles Schwab at 8332 Woodfield Crossing Lane, all from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. 

A virtual Lemonade Stand will collect donations through July 13 at CoburnPlace.org/Lemons.

Proceeds from the Lemonade Stand help children in the program start the upcoming school year with new shoes, socks, clothes and uniforms, as well as school supplies, activity and field trip fees, movie passes for good grades, cleats, prom dresses and more.

Coburn Place set a goal of $25,000 for this year's event.

