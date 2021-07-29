Legal and financial help available for tenants as federal evictions moratorium ends

The City of Indianapolis says the Rental Assistance Program has already distributed more than $50 million to over 22,000 families through federal pandemic relief.

INDIANAPOLIS — The federal moratorium on housing evictions expires this weekend. That means Hoosiers behind on their rent could find themselves in court or out on the street.

The City of Indianapolis says the Rental Assistance Program has already distributed more than $50 million to more than 22,000 families through federal pandemic relief. More money is available to people at risk of losing their homes. Applications and additional information are available at IndyRent.org.

Eviction filings by landlords are expected to jump with the federal moratorium ending. The city has started the Tenant Advocate Project to help with the legal process.

"Simply to give people unfamiliar with legal rights and processes a fair shake,” said Indianapolis City-County Council President Vop Opsili. “That's all. We're building a fair shake for tenants into our build back better plan and Indianapolis will be a better place for it."

The city estimates about 16 % of tenants owe back rent at an average of $3,000, putting about 145,000 people at risk for eviction. The Tenant Advocate Project places a legal aid in the township small claims court to provide counsel on delinquent payments, negotiating rent or voluntary moveouts, when necessary.

"This program will encourage and promote landlords and tenants to have communication, and to make sure that we can create soft landings for people that do have to move,” said Lawrence Township Small Claims Court Judge Kim Bacon. “Tenants that may not otherwise be able to afford or have time to pursue legal advice because of life circumstances - including work, illness, and children - they will have that available on the day of court, when most of them will appear and try and resolve their issues."

Financial and legal assistance is also available through the Tenant Information Hotline at 317-327-2228.

"Each of these programs has the potential to keep families in Marion County from eviction,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “In some cases, they are a lifesaving escape from homelessness or escape from an abusive property owner."