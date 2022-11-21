Lebanon woman killed in rural Boone County crash

The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 500 East and County Road 100 North

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lebanon woman was killed in a two-car crash in rural Boone County Sunday evening, police said.

Around 4:30 p.m., deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of County Road 500 East and County Road 100 North for a crash with injuries.

The sheriff's office said an initial investigation found a Dodge pickup truck driven by a 28-year-old from Georgetown, Kentucky, was traveling southbound on County Road 500 East just north of County Road 100 North when it went through a stop sign and struck a Ford SUV traveling westbound on 100 North.

A passenger in the SUV, identified by police as 64-year-old Teresa Peterman of Lebanon, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries from the crash.

The SUV driver, a 75-year-old man from Lebanon, and the pickup truck driver were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Boone County crash investigators responded to the scene.