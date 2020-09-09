Lebanon man dies from injuries at home construction site

Deputies located the man, who was pronounced dead as a result of injuries sustained in what appeared to be an accident involving a piece of excavating equipment.

AVON, Ind. — A 21-year-old man from Lebanon died Tuesday afternoon from injuries sustained at a home construction site.

The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office said officers were called to the 400 block of Foxboro Drive in Avon, near East US Highway 36 and South County Road 400 East, shortly after noon.

Deputies located the man, who was pronounced dead as a result of injuries sustained in what appeared to be an accident involving a piece of excavating equipment.

Washington Township Avon Fire Department assisted with the investigation.