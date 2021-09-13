Lebanon man dies after pickup strikes tree on U.S. 52 near Thorntown

The crash occurred on U.S. 52 east late Sunday morning when the man's truck ran off the road and struck a tree.

THORNTOWN, Ind. — A Lebanon man died Sunday following a morning crash near Thorntown in Boone County.

According to an incident release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, Ronald Thompson, 76, passed away at an Indianapolis hospital after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash late Sunday morning in the area of U.S. 52 and Boone County 650 North, east of Thorntown.

Deputies found the GMC Sierra pickup truck Thompson was driving had gone off the west side of U.S. 52 and struck a tree head-on shortly before noon.

Thompson was taken to Indianapolis by ambulance and pronounced deceased shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday.