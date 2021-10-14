Lebanon announces new sports, entertainment campus

The development will feature a multi-sport complex, plus opportunities for hotels, restaurants, retail and other entertainment.

LEBANON, Indiana — Lebanon Mayor Matthew Gentry announced a new partnership Thursday to bring a sports, residential and retail campus to the city.

Card & Associates Athletic Facilities is partnering with Lebanon to develop a multi-sport complex that also has opportunities for hotel, restaurant and retail businesses. Card & Associates is also responsible for developing the Pacers Athletic Center in Westfield, Finch Creek Fieldhouse in Noblesville, and Community Sports and Wellness Center in Pendleton.

"This opportunity is exactly the type of transformational development we wanted to see," Gentry said in a press release. "It will not only bring thousands of visitors to Lebanon, but also add a much-needed amenity for current Lebanon residents."

The complex will be built on 95 acres at the old Holiday Inn site, off Interstate 65 and State Road 39.

The sports facility will be 270,000 square feet, operated by Card & Associates. The city said the sports complex will cost nearly $115 million to develop. Further development will be divided into four parts: medical office building, restaurant, retail and residential use.

Card & Associates has already secured a commitment from national developer Bel Canto to turn more than 30 acres into luxury apartments.