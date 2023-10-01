Lebanon considering 642-acre annexation for LEAP project

The annexation would give the Indiana Economic Development Corporation majority control of the LEAP district.

LEBANON, Ind — The Lebanon City Council is considering a request to annex another 642 acres for the LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District.

According to our partners at The Lebanon Reporter, the current acreage is divided among 43 parcels that are voluntarily offered by property owners. According to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), the parcels are all within the area designated for the district. The district comprises of 8,000 to 9,000 acres.

The Lebanon Reporter reports that the IEDC is buying some land and getting more under contract while marketing the land as a high-tech or hard-tech industrial park for "innovative users".

According to The Lebanon Reporter, the latest 642 acres would not increase the district's borders substantially, but it would fill in gaps where landowners didn't want to sell. The 642 acres would give the IEDC majority control of the district.