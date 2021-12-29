x
Lebanon apartment complex houses basketball court used in 'Hoosiers' film

The gym, built in the 1930s, played host to Lebanon High School basketball games into the 1960s.

LEBANON, Indiana — Memory Hall, which used to sit on the old campus of Lebanon High School, is now part of an apartment complex called The Flats of Lebanon.

The gym, built in the 1930s, played host to Lebanon High School basketball games into the 1960s, including Rick Mount's high school playing days.

"It's just what we always think of when we think of basketball in Lebanon," said property manger Kurtis Crabtree. "With it being such a big part of so many people's lives that either went here in high school or have seen the movie, 'Hoosiers.'"

Credit: WTHR/John Doran
Memory Hall, which was prominently used in the 1986 film "Hoosiers," is now part of an apartment complex called The Flats of Lebanon.

Memory Hall was prominently used in the 1986 film during a scene where the character "Ollie" hits underhanded free throws to send the Hickory Huskers to the state finals.

"You can almost feel the history," Crabtree said. "The old windows, the sounds, just the whole aesthetic of the gym. You can feel it."

