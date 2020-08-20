x
Learning about Indy 500 tires over snacks

Every year before the Indianapolis 500, 13News talks to Firestone Racing about tire technology.
Rich Nye learns about tire technology through snacks.

INDIANAPOLIS — Every year before the Indianapolis 500, we talk to Firestone Racing about tire technology.

This year we can't have that conversation in the garage due to the coronavirus social distancing guidelines. 

So 13News' Reporter Rich Nye had a virtual tire talk with Cara Adams, director of Race Tire Engineering and Production, Bridgestone America's Motorsport. Cara used some snacks to help explain the tire technology in the Indy 500. 

Firestone provides all the tires for the Indy 500, about 4,400 this year. All four tires on the race cars are different. The tires are specifically designed and developed only for use at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. 

Rich Nye is using gummy bears to help understand tire technology and how it works.

The teams like to have 10 sets of tires ready for the race. The tires are designed to last about 35 laps. 