Leaders on Indy's northwest side hold community conversation after two deadly officer-involved shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Leaders on the northwest side held a community conversation Monday as the city grapples with two deadly officer-involved shootings in one month.

The Northwest Community Resource District Council (CRDC) hosted the event at the Global Village Welcome Center. Representatives from IMPD and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office were part of the panel.

The purpose of the town hall was to help inform the community about what an investigation looks like after an officer pulls the trigger.

“We want to help the community understand the processes and procedures,” said Rev. Antonio Alexander. “Also, being able to answer some of the questions that the community have on their minds.”

Alexander planned the town hall after the death of Gary Harrell, who was shot and killed by an officer on the near northeast side in early August.

“Could they have handled the situation better, where there was no loss of life?” Alexander said.

That is the question many had as they watched the edited body camera video of the shooting during the meeting. The video shows Harrell running away from an officer during a traffic stop near 34th Street and Parker Avenue. Police say he allegedly had a gun in his hand.

Then on Sunday, an IMPD officer also fatally shot a man police said was brandishing a machete at a home on the city’s northwest side.

“I would ask for patience as we start this criminal investigation. We are not even 24 hours into it and we are still learning facts. We want to respect the integrity of the criminal investigation,” said IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams about Sunday's incident.

However, the conversation Monday night quickly became about more than the two incidents. Some asked about other policies and procedures. There were also questions about specific cases. For about an hour, representatives from IMPD tried to answer each question. Adams also shared the perspective officers face when on the job.

“Most of them go out every day with not the intent to kill anybody. They go out with the mindset that they want to help,” Adams said. “We have work to do, and I acknowledge that.”