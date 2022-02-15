Leaders in Black community lend a hand to Meals on Wheels

Tuesday's deliveries are just the start of an ongoing effort, with other community leaders stepping up in the coming days to increase food accessibility across Indy.

INDIANAPOLIS — Meals on Wheels marked Black History Month with deliveries from leaders in the Black community Tuesday.

Eastern Star Church led the first delivery. The group has supported Meals on Wheels for quite some time, making sure Hoosiers in the 46218 ZIP code have access to healthy and nourishing meals.

"Hunger is real and when someone shows up to do that, I think they're grateful. Like Scripture says, 'It's better to give than to receive,'" said volunteer Henry Mosley.