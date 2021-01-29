The bus with more than 40 people aboard rolled over on Jan. 22 in northwestern Arizona while headed to the Grand Canyon.

A lawsuit was filed on Jan. 29 against a Las Vegas-based tour bus company and one of its drivers after last week’s crash that killed an Indiana woman and critically injured three others.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, 53-year-old Shelley Ann Voges posted photos of homemade pierogies on her Facebook page on Jan. 20 to document a visit to her son’s apartment in Las Vegas. Voges and her husband, Hubert, were visiting from Boonville, Indiana, and her son, Justin Morris, requested the meal while she was there.

Two days later, the three were on a Grand Canyon tour bus that rolled over about 70 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

Mohave County sheriff's officials said Voges was killed in the crash. Three people were hospitalized with critical injuries and 40 others were treated and released.

The bus with more than 40 people aboard rolled over on Jan. 22 in northwestern Arizona while headed to a Grand Canyon viewpoint on the Hualapai Reservation.

The suit was filed by Las Vegas law firm Eglet Adams on behalf of a Florida man and Alabama woman who were on the tour bus.

It alleges the driver was negligent and traveling above the speed limit.

Lawyers at Eglet Adams say the two plaintiffs suffered injuries and are seeking a jury trial in Nevada’s Clark County District Court.