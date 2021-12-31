Trash truck damages Lawrence gas station in crash

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police said a medical issue may have led to a trash truck crashing through the parking lot of a Thornton’s gas station in Lawrence.
Lawrence Police said just before 7 a.m., a truck was traveling westbound on Pendleton Pike, just west of Sunnyside Road, when the truck left the road and went into the Thornton’s parking lot.
The truck hit part of the station canopy and kerosene pump.
Medics transported the driver of the trash truck to a hospital to be checked out.
Thornton’s will be closed as crews assess the damage.
