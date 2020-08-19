Lawrence police looking for driver who fled after striking two on mini-bikes

It happened just before midnight Tuesday on East 46th Street.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police say two people were injured, one critically, in a hit-and-run crash late Tuesday evening.

It happened just before midnight in the 9400 block of East 46th Street, just east of the Post Road intersection.

A Lawrence Police spokesperson said a car was going west on 46th when it struck motorized mini-bikes which were also westbound. The driver of the car didn't stop after the collision.

Two riders were injured and taken to a hospital. One of the victims was in critical condition.

Police are searching for the vehicle that left the scene, describing it as a black passenger car with front-end damage. It was last seen going west on 46th Street from the crash.