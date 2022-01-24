Lawrence chief of police retiring after 6 years on job

Chief David Hofmann's final day on the job is Friday, Jan. 28.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence Chief of Police David Hofmann is retiring Friday, Jan. 28.

Lawrence Mayor Steven Collier made the announcement Monday.

"He has proven to be one of the most admired chiefs in central Indiana, and it gives me great pleasure to see the impact that he has had upon the city of Lawrence," Collier said in a news release.

Hofmann has served in his current role since Jan. 1, 2016. Before that, Hofmann served for nearly 20 years with IMPD and then spent two years as the district commander of IMPD's Southwest District.

"I am most astounded by the amazing work done every day and night by the great people who are the Lawrence Police Department," Hofmann said in a news release. "They perform with ultimate professionalism, fairness and compassion under the most tense, uncertain and rapidly-evolving situations, and they do so with the ultimate goal of providing the best protection and service for all residents and visitors here in Lawrence."

According to the Lawrence Police Department, Hofmann advocated for the design and construction of a state-of-the-art police headquarters building, training facility and 911 dispatch center, which opened in 2019.

Hofmann also firmly believed an advanced, body-worn camera system would shed light upon, and bring attention to, the work of the nearly 90 officers under his command.

Hofmann brought national recognition to LPD as he collaborated with the producers of the reality television show "Live PD." LPD was featured in 98 three-hour episodes.

Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff will serve as interim chief of police until Collier names Hofmann's replacement.