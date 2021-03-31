x
2 people dead in Lawrence house fire

The fire happened at a home in the 5300 block of East Hill Drive, near East 56th Street and North Franklin Road, around 4 a.m.
Lawrence firefighters were called to a house fire Wednesday around 4 a.m. in the 5300 block of East Hill Drive.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence firefighters are investigating after two people died in a house fire Wednesday morning.

A neighbor called 911 to report a fire in the 5300 block of East Hill Drive, near East 56th Street and North Franklin Road, around 4 a.m.

Firefighters arrived 5 minutes after the call and said roughly 75 percent of the home was on fire.

After firefighters were able to get the fire under control, they went inside to do a primary search. 

Firefighters found two people inside, who died as a result of the fire.

The Lawrence Fire Department and Lawrence Police Department are still on scene investigating the incident.

