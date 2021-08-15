Lawrence first responders host event to bond with community

The event featured K9 demonstrations, safety courses and even a drone demo. Plus, everything was free.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Lawrence police and firefighters took full advantage of Saturday's good weather for Community Safety Day, which was held at Station 40.

The event featured K9 demonstrations, safety courses and even a drone demo. Plus, everything was free.

It was meant to give families and first responders a chance to bond in the community.

"It's just a fun positive encouraging kind of day after the year we've had," said Lawrence Chief of Police David Hofmann. "It's just a great way to bring the community, police and fire together."