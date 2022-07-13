Lawrence first responders have active shooter training, form 'rescue task force'

"The mindset should not be it can't occur here or won't occur here. The mindset should be if and when it occurs here, we are prepared," said Chief Gary Woodruff.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Local fire and police departments are being proactive in preparing for active shooter situations.

Teamwork, communication, and trust. That's what Lawrence police and fire personnel were building during a joint active shooter and victim rescue training Wednesday.

"They're used to wearing the protective gear that protects them from fire. They're not necessarily used to wearing gear that protects them from gunfire" said Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff.

They've developed a plan for their rescue task force. This process is three years in the making, but has been brought into renewed focus with recent events at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

They are trained to help people who are injured is an active shooter event.

It's also known as a "warm zone."

"We have a duty to act. When you are prepared, you're not sitting there waiting to develop a plan. A plan has already been put into place," said Lawrence Fire Chief Dino Batalis.

Before they walk through the door, a warm zone has already been established. Then they focus on getting medical attention for the injured.

"The message is to save lives, that's the bottom line of this whole thing," Batalis said.