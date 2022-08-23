Ground broken for new Lawrence fire station

The $10 million firehouse will be built on the site of former LFD Station 38.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — For the first time in 20 years, Lawrence is getting a new fire station.

The city is breaking ground on the new building on North McCoy Street. The project will cost over $10 million on the site where former Lawrence Fire Department Station 38 once stood.

The new firehouse is being designed with input from current firefighters and will include an improved exhaust system and a fitness center.

"This station is the busiest in Indianapolis and for us in Lawrence, to build a station that's going to be state of the art, with all the different types of improvements we have, not only for the safety for our firefighters, but for the safety for the community in general," said Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier.

Collier said property taxes won't go up to pay for the new fire station. He added that a lot of planning and preparation went into make the new firehouse happen.