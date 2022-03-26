Lawrence family set to open first of it's kind deli

Eve's Garden Deli's menu includes sandwiches, soups, salads, wraps and smoothies, all for takeout.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — In Lawrence, the Gurvitz family is busy building its legacy.

“We put our family into it and make it work,” said Myka Gurvitz, talking about the business she, her husband Cristofer and their kids are about to open.

Mkya says Eve’s Garden Deli, 6310 Oaklandon Road, is the first of its kind.

“There isn’t a deli in Indiana that’s Black-owned,” she said. “Never thought I’d be owning a restaurant. I just know that my hands are my gift."

Myka will be using them to make sandwiches, soups, salads, wraps and smoothies, all for takeout.

“Each sandwich had its own unique name, which is our kids’ middle names,” Myka said.

The food already has a following.

Myka started making it nine months ago, catering out of the family home. COVID caused things to get underway at a slower pace, which she said gave her more time to think.

“It literally just popped into my head, 'Let’s sell sandwiches,'” Myka said.

She tested her first recipes on friends and family.

“I think the only complaint we got was, ‘Toast your buns.’ That’s it,” said Myka.

From there, the catering business grew enough that the family decided it was time to open a brick-and-mortar location.

“It was a big leap of faith,” said Myka, a leap she said gets bigger with three more locations around the city - one for each of her children to run someday.

“So that they can have something to pass down to their children, as well,” Myka said.

She said it’s a true family affair, from the sandwich names to the hands making them.

“We all help out," Myka said. "We all participate."