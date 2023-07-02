Lawmakers seek to name section of Indiana highway in honor of Officer Shahnavaz

Elwood Police Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz was killed in the line of duty last July.

INDIANAPOLIS — State lawmakers are considering a way to honor a fallen Elwood police officer.

Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz was shot and killed during a traffic stop last July.

He had only been with the Elwood Police Department for 11 months. Before that, the 24-year-old officer served five years in the Army.

On Tuesday, the Homeland Security and Transportation Committee considered a resolution that would name a section of State Road 13 in Madison County "The Officer Noah Jacob Shahnavaz Memorial Mile."

Shahnavaz's family was there and his father spoke before the committee.

"I'm just hoping that there's going to be a permanent reminder in Elwood, hopefully forever, so Noah will always be remembered," said Matt Shahnavaz.