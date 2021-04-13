Lawmakers approve bill to trace guns used to commit crimes in central Indiana

A bill is headed to the governor's desk that would create a task force to trace guns used to commit crimes in Indianapolis and surrounding areas.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers approved a bill to address the increasing amount of gun violence in Indianapolis and surrounding areas.

The bill, now headed to Governor Eric Holcomb's desk, would establish the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force, which would come up with a strategy to trace guns used to commit crimes in and around Indianapolis. The central Indiana counties that have chosen to participate include Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion, Morgan, Johnson and Shelby counties.

"The Indiana Crime Guns Task Force will track and remove firearms from the cycle of violence and gather data to help us prevent crime in the future," said Rep. John L. Bartlett (D-Indianapolis), who co-authored the bill.

The proposed bill would also establish an executive board to direct and oversee the task force.