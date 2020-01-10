iPhone's latest operating system offers features to assist people who have disabilities

The new iOS can assist people who have impaired vision or hearing issues, or those who simply want to speak a new language.

INDIANAPOLIS — The latest operating system on the iPhone (iOS 14) has a few new standard features that can assist people with impaired vision, hearing issues, or those who simply want to speak a new language.

“Mobile devices, such as Android and iPhone, have always been accessible, and accessibility has been built into them from day one,” Brian Norton, director of assistive technology and head of the INDATA Project at Easterseals Crossroads, said. “Every time there's an update, there are new accessibility features that will help folks with disabilities become more independent.”

Assistive Technology is a set of tools and resources used by people with disabilities to increase their independence and improve their quality of life.

“That's really what we're all about: independence,” Norton said. “We've been promoting independence for people with disabilities for the past 80 years. What's great about the INDATA Project is we have a loan library of 2,500 items where folks can come in and borrow technology and try it out see if it works for them, fits into the rhythm of their daily lives. Then they can really make an informed decision on whether that stuff is going to work with their (budgets). Mobile devices are a big part of what our library offers folks.”

The INDATA Project also offers expert guidance and to-your-door demonstrations throughout Indiana.

The three new iOS 14 features Norton highlighted involve language, hearing and sight.

“The new operating system iOS 14 comes with a magnifier app,” Brian said. “You can (then) take printed documents, and magnify those to make those bigger or smaller. You can change the contrast as well to make things brighter. What used to cost several hundreds of dollars for a handheld video magnifier is now free as an app on your phone.”

There are also features to help those who have trouble hearing certain sounds in day-to-day activities.

“Now on your iPhone, they have a new feature called ‘sound recognition,” Norton said. “They can actually recognize 13 different sounds in your environment and allow you to be able to react to them. So if there’s a baby crying, a dog barking or a smoke alarm sounding, it's attuned to be able to listen for those sounds and interpret those sounds and send you a notification on your iPhone that those are going off in your environment.”

The last app Norton highlighted helps with communicating in different languages.