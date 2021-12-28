LaPorte County sheriff's deputy credited with saving woman's life on Christmas Eve

Deputy Tyler Oberholtzer performed CPR on a woman who stopped breathing while riding in a car.

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A LaPorte County sheriff's deputy is credited with saving a woman's life on Christmas Eve after she lost consciousness and stopped breathing inside a car.

Just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 24, Deputy Tyler Oberholtzer responded to the area of U.S. 35 and County Road 250 South on a report of a 31-year-old passenger in a car who had lost consciousness. Oberholtzer found the woman still unconscious and not breathing.

The woman was removed from the car, and Oberholtzer began CPR after not finding a pulse. While performing chest compressions, Oberholtzer noticed the woman regaining color and showing signs of life. He continued CPR as she was loaded into an ambulance, where she began taking deep breaths shortly thereafter.

The woman was taken to an area hospital and remained hospitalized in stable condition as of midday Monday, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said.

LIFE-SAVING EFFORTS PERFORMED BY DEPUTY ON CHRISTMAS EVE La Porte County is the 2nd largest county in Indiana by square... Posted by La Porte County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 27, 2021

“I am very pleased and proud of the quick decision making and life-saving efforts performed by Deputy Oberholtzer," LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd said in a statement. "During this high stress incident, he maintained his composure and reacted instinctively while implementing his training. He is a valuable member of the agency, and we will be forever grateful for his actions, especially this holiday season.”

Oberholtzer is a two-year veteran of the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office and a graduate of the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

LaPorte County is roughly 135 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.