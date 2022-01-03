Lakeside Pointe apartment complex gets new owner

Tenants at Lakeside Pointe have dealt with collapsed ceilings, a lack of heat or water, and unanswered maintenance requests for years.

INDIANAPOLIS — The sale of a troubled apartment complex on Indy's north side is a done deal.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett's office confirmed Tuesday that Lakeside Pointe at Nora was under new ownership.

"While we are hopeful for the future of the property, our top priority continues to be the safety and well-being of the property's residents," the mayor said in a statement. "We are committed to working with the new owner to address the long-deferred maintenance and outstanding enforcement actions. And, we will continue to engage with neighbors and community stakeholders to ensure that the new property owner is meeting its obligations to tenants."

The mayor's office said the new owner is Genesis Housing Foundation, Inc.

The city had given Lakeside Pointe's management a week to get their act together or they'd sue the owners.

Earlier this year, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the city was planning to sue the owners of Lakeside Pointe under the state's nuisance property law if "real progress" on living conditions wasn't made by Jan. 31.

City officials said tenants have dealt with collapsed ceilings, a lack of heat or water, and unanswered maintenance requests for more than a year. On top of that, firefighters were called to the complex at least 21 times last year. Hundreds of violations have been filed against Lakeside Pointe by the city and county since 2017.

"There must be real consequences for charging Indianapolis residents to live in unacceptable and uninhabitable conditions," Hogsett said on Jan. 25. "That should not be the way of life in any city but especially not in our city."