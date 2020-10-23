Lafayette police seek help from public in death investigation

The body of a 34-year-old man was discovered along Sagamore Parkway Thursday morning.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police say there are "suspicious circumstances" associated with the discovery of a man's body on Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Sagamore Parkway just after 8 a.m. Thursday after reports of a deceased person on the east side of the road.

Police identified the man as 34-year-old Justin A. Wilson of Lafayette.

Lafayette police cited suspicious circumstances in asking for information from the public, including whether anyone saw a person walking or a parked vehicle in the area between 8 p.m. October 21 and 8 a.m. the next day.