Lafayette Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old boy.
Kyson Wortley was last seen wearing blue jeans, a sweatshirt, a red Under Armor t-shirt, and Michael Jordan shoes in the area of Meadow Drive in Lafayette at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022.
Wortley is described as approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Kyson Wortley's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.