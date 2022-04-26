Lafayette Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Kyson Wortley was last seen in the area of Meadow Drive in Lafayette at approximately 9:30 p.m. on April 25.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Kyson Wortley was last seen wearing blue jeans, a sweatshirt, a red Under Armor t-shirt, and Michael Jordan shoes in the area of Meadow Drive in Lafayette at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Wortley is described as approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.